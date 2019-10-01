Cal Bowman | Think|Stack

Cal Bowman has joined Think|Stack as its new vice president for strategy and innovation.

Bowman brings with him many years of design thinking and security experience. He served various roles in the government sector, his most recent position as the deputy director for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security. There, Bowman led the design and implementation of strategies to strengthen the preparedness and security posture of the State of Maryland with a critical focus on the emerging cybersecurity risk. Cal earned a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School, where he also co-founded HSx, an advanced program that pulls elements of design and systems thinking and rapid prototyping to define and address hard-to-solve problems.

Bowman’s initial work will focus on the design and building of innovative strategy methods and solutions out of Think|Stack’s design thinking and rapid prototyping lab, Think|Lab. The only of its kind in Baltimore, Think|Lab will continue to build out organizational capacity requirements needed to consistently innovate and is a natural next step for the company as it builds on recent accolades, including Best in Cybersecurity, Baltimore City at the 2019 CAMI Awards.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.