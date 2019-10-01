FEATURED MOVER | Jason Dittrich, Mueller Associates

Mueller Associates announced Jason Dittrich has joined the Baltimore-based firm as director of business development and marketing.

Dittrich will oversee strategic marketing initiatives, communications and client outreach to support Mueller’s award-winning mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services. Dittrich brings 15 years of industry experience to Mueller, having worked with major design and construction firms in Maryland and Washington.

ABOUT JASON DITTRICH

Resides in:

Germantown

Education:

Bachelor of Arts, Stevenson University; Masters of Liberal Arts, Johns Hopkins University; Masters of Business Administration (Marketing) Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School (Ongoing)

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

History professor, as I’ve always been fascinated by American History, particularly the colonial and pre-civil war periods.

Favorite vacation:

Arches and Canyonlands National Parks

When I want to relax, I … :

Cook! And read and write.

Favorite book:

“Song of Solomon,” by Toni Morrison

Favorite quotation:

“See? See what you can do? Never mind you can’t tell one letter from another, never mind you born a slave, never mind you lose your name, never mind your daddy dead, never mind nothing. Here, this here, is what a man can do if he puts his mind to it and his back in it. Stop sniveling,’ [the land] said. ‘Stop picking around the edges of the world. Take advantage, and if you can’t take advantage, take disadvantage. We live here. On this planet, in this nation, in this county right here. Nowhere else! We got a home in this rock, don’t you see! Nobody starving in my home; nobody crying in my home, and if I got a home you got one too! Grab it. Grab this land! Take it, hold it, my brothers, make it, my brothers, shake it, squeeze it, turn it, twist it, beat it, kick it, kiss it, whip it, stomp it, dig it, plow it, seed it, reap it, rent it, buy it, sell it, own it, build it, multiply it, and pass it on – can you hear me? Pass it on!” — Toni Morrison, Song of Solomon

