Marlo Jacobson | Md. School for the Blind

Marlo Jacobson was appointed director of development with the Maryland School for the Blind.

Jacobson, has an extensive background in development, marketing, communications and the direction of nonprofit organizations in the Baltimore metropolitan area. Prior to being named to the MSB leadership staff, she was the director of development for the Creative Alliance in Baltimore and also held development leadership positions at the Richard Dawkins Foundation, Planned Parenthood of Maryland, the American Red Cross of Central Maryland and the United Way of Central Maryland.

A New York native, Jacobson received a Bachelor of Arts from Goddard College in Vermont. She currently resides in Baltimore with her husband and two children.

