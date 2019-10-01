Quantcast

Miles & Stockbridge names chief diversity, inclusion officer

By: Louis Krauss October 1, 2019

Miles & Stockbridge has hired José Bahamonde-González to serve as the firm’s chief diversity, inclusion and professional development officer.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo