Robert Sklar | Primary Residential Mortgage

The Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage has added Robert Sklar as a loan originator dealing exclusively with reverse mortgages.

Working with homeowners 62 years old and older, their families and trusted advisers, Sklar educates clients about reverse mortgage loans and the strategy of incorporating housing wealth in retirement planning. In doing so, he structures loan scenarios based on clients’ specific goals and needs.

He also reworks loans to new terms and identifies additional conditions as needed to insure a viable credit decision. And he analyzes credit reports, property appraisals, titled and associated documentation. Sklar brings more than 10 years of mortgage industry experience with six years specializing in reverse mortgages at Reverse Mortgage Corp.

He previously owned Precious Metals Liquidators and worked in post-production with HBO and WTNH News Channel 8. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications/film & television production from Hofstra University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.