DANIEL CULVER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Malicious destruction of property and assault Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Daniel Culver, appellant, was convicted of malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000 and second-degree assault. On appeal, he contends that there was insufficient evidence to sustain his convictions. For ...

