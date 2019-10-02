Quantcast

Filmmaker Levinson to speak at Baltimore Homecoming

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019

Academy Award-winning director and filmmaker Barry Levinson, Food Network host and Charm City Cakes’ Duff Goldman and Baltimore Orioles legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson head the list of 12 speakers for the second annual Baltimore Homecoming event, scheduled for Oct. 16-18. Also announced to participate were Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison; WNBA All-star and 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist Angel ...

