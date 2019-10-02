Future Baltimore breaks ground on new community resource center

From left, Kim Horn, regional president of Kaiser Permanente; Dr. Samuel Ross, chief community health officer with Bon Secours Mercy Health; and Alma Roberts, senior program manager with Kaiser Permanente, were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony for Future Baltimore’s new community resource center. (Photo courtesy of Future Baltimore)
From left, Dr. Destiny-Simone Ramjohn, director of Kaiser Permanente; Dr. Samuel Ross, chief community health officer with Bon Secours Mercy Health; Stacey Ullrich, head of global philanthropy & community affairs with Under Armour; Janet Currie, senior vice president and greater Maryland market manager with Bank of America; Maha Sampath, interim executive director with Bon Secours Community Works; and Dave Belde, vice president of Bon Secours Mercy Health, attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Future Baltimore’s new community resource center. (Photo courtesy of Future Baltimore)
Back row, from left, Evette Jones, a west Baltimore community member; Laverne Handy-Boyd a member of the Boyd Booth Association; Pastor Kim Lewis, of Judah Worship Center; Front row, from left, Bertha Nixon, of the Boyd Booth Association; Jerlene Boyd, of the Boyd Booth Association; and Edith Gilliard, of the Franklin Square Association, attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Future Baltimore’s new community resource center. (Photo courtesy of Future Baltimore)
Thelma Terrell, left, a member of the Franklin Square Community Association, gets a photo with Dr. Samuel Ross, chief community health officer with Bon Secours Mercy Health, during the ceremonial groundbreaking event. (Photo courtesy of Future Baltimore)
From left, Sister Rosie Jasinski, of Community Bon Secours; Kim Horn, regional president with Kaiser Permanente; Dr. Destiny-Simone Ramjohn, director of Kaiser Permanente; Baltimore’s District 9 Councilman John T. Bullock; Dr. Samuel Ross, chief community health officer with Bon Secours Mercy Health; Bertha Nixon, president of the Boyd Booth Neighborhood Association; Del. Keith Haynes, D-Baltimore city; Stephen Fitzgerald, national director of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation; and Maha Sampath, interim executive director of Bon Secours Community Works, participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking for Future Baltimore’s new community resource center. (Photo courtesy of Future Baltimore)
Del. Keith Haynes, D-Baltimore city embraces the neighborhood leaders who sparked the vision for Future Baltimore’s Community Resource Center, Bertha Nixon, left, president of the Boyd Booth Neighborhood Association, and Jerlene Boyd, also a member of the association. (Photo courtesy of Future Baltimore)
The Community Bon Secours Sisters stand together to break ground on new community center. From left are Sisters Rosie Jasinski, Fran Gorsuch, Alice Talone, Pat Dowling, Mary Shimo and Anne Lutz. (Photo courtesy of Future Baltimore)
Children from Positive Youth Expressions Inc. Educational Institute celebrate after their vocal performance at the groundbreaking ceremony for Future Baltimore’s new community resource center. (Photo courtesy of Future Baltimore)
A group of close to 150 people from Kaiser Permanente, Bon Secours Community Works, the community-led Anchor Group, west Baltimore residents and many others came together Sept. 16 to break ground for a state-of-the-art community resource center which will serve as the centerpiece of Future Baltimore, a flagship partnership for the west Baltimore community.
The groundbreaking took place at the former site of the Pratt Library, a long-abandoned structure at 31 S Payson St. During a full program, residents, elected officials, representatives from partner organizations and others recognized the day as an important milestone for the initiative and the community.
Future Baltimore, was formed by Kaiser Permanente, Bon Secours Community Works and the Anchor Group in 2017 to address inequities in the 21223 ZIP code that relate to socio-economic security, access to quality care, mental health and community safety. Projected for completion by 2021, the center will feature space for educational programming, job training (including a commercial kitchen), wellness activities and a rooftop garden.
Investment in support of Future Baltimore has reached $6.6 million and the initiative’s many programs are already creating impact — 3,500 residents have received services and more than a dozen partners are working on nine programs including an incubator to accelerate small business which recently graduated 11 participants, and a community-supported agriculture program that delivers produce to 75 families weekly.
