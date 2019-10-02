Future Baltimore breaks ground on new community resource center

A group of close to 150 people from Kaiser Permanente, Bon Secours Community Works, the community-led Anchor Group, west Baltimore residents and many others came together Sept. 16 to break ground for a state-of-the-art community resource center which will serve as the centerpiece of Future Baltimore, a flagship partnership for the west Baltimore community.

The groundbreaking took place at the former site of the Pratt Library, a long-abandoned structure at 31 S Payson St. During a full program, residents, elected officials, representatives from partner organizations and others recognized the day as an important milestone for the initiative and the community.

Future Baltimore, was formed by Kaiser Permanente, Bon Secours Community Works and the Anchor Group in 2017 to address inequities in the 21223 ZIP code that relate to socio-economic security, access to quality care, mental health and community safety. Projected for completion by 2021, the center will feature space for educational programming, job training (including a commercial kitchen), wellness activities and a rooftop garden.

Investment in support of Future Baltimore has reached $6.6 million and the initiative’s many programs are already creating impact — 3,500 residents have received services and more than a dozen partners are working on nine programs including an incubator to accelerate small business which recently graduated 11 participants, and a community-supported agriculture program that delivers produce to 75 families weekly.

