HORACE MONTAQUE v. FRANK B. BISHOP, JR.

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019

Maryland Public Information Act -- Lack of response -- Costs and damages Horace Montaque appeals the order of the Circuit Court for Allegany County dismissing his complaint without awarding him money damages. Mr. Montque had filed the action pursuant to § 4-362 of the General Provisions Article of the Maryland Code, which authorizes a person who ...

