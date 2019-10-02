Quantcast

KAREEM SISCOE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Videotape Kareem Siscoe, appellant, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of first-degree assault (two counts) and using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. At trial, the State called witnesses Tracie Moore and Essence Ellis in its casein-chief. On ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo