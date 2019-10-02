Quantcast

KCW Engineering receives MDOT certification as a Minority Business Enterprise

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019

KCW Engineering Technologies Inc. announced Wednesday it has received certification from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). The MDOT certification is managed through the Maryland Department of Transportation Office of Minority Business Enterprise and requires that for-profit businesses must be 51% owned, operated and controlled by women to qualify. KCW Engineering, ...

