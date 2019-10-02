Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Oct. 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Criminal Law; Extradition: Article VI of the Interstate Agreement on Detainers, which states that the Interstate Agreement on Detainers did not apply to a prisoner who is adjudged to be mentally ill, was not triggered where a defendant was found not criminally responsible by reason of insanity after he had already ...

