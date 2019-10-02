Quantcast

LUBNA KHAN v. CUSTOM CONTRACTOR REMODELING, INC., ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019

Contracts -- Breach -- Duty to condominium owners Dr. Lubna Khan owns a condo into which water leaked and, eventually, flooded. She complained to her condominium association, the Fieldstone 5920 Condominium Association (“Fieldstone”), and its management company, American Community Management, Inc. (“ACM”). They engaged contractors to address the problems, but the situation devolved quickly into conflict ...

