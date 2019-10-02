Quantcast

Sheetz invests $16.8M in store employee wages

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019

Sheetz Inc. announced Wednesday a plan to invest $16.8 million in wage increases for its employees to help the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain attract and retain top talent. This investment comes on the heels of a $15 million investment in employee wages in 2016. That investment coincided with a significant effort to shift more store employees ...

