Quantcast

State’s remedy for illegal tax faces constitutional challenge

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 2, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland’s remedy for having unconstitutionally taxed income that Marylanders earned and paid taxes on in other states also violated the federal Constitution, an attorney for the couple who won that initial legal challenge argued before the state’s top court Wednesday. Out-of-state income earners Brian and Karen Wynne were constitutionally entitled to the same reimbursement ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo