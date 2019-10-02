Quantcast

TYERRIA CLEA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Cross-examination by defense -- Relevance Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Tyerria Clea, appellant, was convicted of robbery, second-degree assault, and theft of property with a value of less than $1,000. She raises two issues on appeal: (1) whether the court abused its discretion in denying her motion ...

