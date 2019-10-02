Quantcast

Man sues Oregon clinic over donated sperm used for 17 kids

By: Associated Press October 2, 2019

A man who says his donated sperm was used to father at least 17 children in violation of an agreement that allowed for the creation of no more than five children has filed a lawsuit against an Oregon fertility clinic.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo