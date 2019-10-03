Quantcast

Baltimore magazine named a finalist for Folio’s best of the year

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2019

Baltimore magazine was named Thursday as one of five finalists to be named Magazine of the Year by Folio, a literary magazine based at American University in Washington. The award recognizes the magazine that has produced the best editorial content and design this year. Baltimore magazine joins Travel + Leisure, Consumer Reports, Afar and Harvard Business Review as finalists and is the only ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo