Quantcast

Kentucky medical review panel is unconstitutional

By: Barry Rosen and Justin P. Katz October 3, 2019

When Tonya Claycomb’s son was born with severe brain damage in a Louisville, Kentucky, hospital, Claycomb immediately filed a medical negligence lawsuit against those she believed responsible for her son’s condition. However, a Kentucky law stood in her way. Under Kentucky’s Medical Review Panel Act, prior to filing a medical negligence lawsuit in state court there ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo