DEPUTY COMMISSIONER – MARYLAND INSURANCE ADMINISTRATION

The Deputy Commissioner directs the day-to-day operation of the Human Resources, Information Technology, Fiscal, and Procurement units. The Deputy also prepares, and assists in the preparation of, reports, bulletins, testimony, regulations, and legislation. The Deputy also conducts administrative hearings and prepares written opinions on an as needed basis. The Deputy Commissioner advises the Maryland Insurance Commissioner on numerous consumer and industry-related issues.

