Quantcast

Baltimore officer accuses department of racial, sexual bias

By: Associated Press October 3, 2019

An officer is suing the Baltimore Police Department, accusing it of racial discrimination and sexual harassment in what she says is a pattern of bias against black female officers.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo