Md. armor manufacturer awarded $42.7M contract with Marine Corps

By: Louis Krauss October 3, 2019

A Maryland-based armor manufacturer will now provide soft body armor to the U.S. Marine Corps, thanks to a 5-year, $42.7 million contract awarded to them from the Marines on Wednesday.

