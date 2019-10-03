Pulse Poll respondents say Supreme Court should avoid Md. student’s appeal

More than half of respondents to the Pulse Poll say the Supreme Court should not take up an appeal by a former La Plata High School student after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decided that a comparative religion lecture, which included a presentation stating that most Muslims have stronger faith than the average Christian, showed no governmental preference for a religion. Seven said the court should stay out of it, while five said the court should get involved.

The appeal also seeks a reversal of the federal court’s decision that the high school did not compel speech by having students complete a fill-in-the-blanks exercise identifying “Allah” as the Muslim god and Muhammad as his “messenger.”

Attorneys for Charles County Public Schools maintain the lecture and assignment were secular, non-proselytizing and in keeping with the educational goal of teaching students about different beliefs.

Should the Supreme Court hear the appeal of Caleigh Wood et. al. v. Charles County Public Schools et. al.?

COMMENTS

These types of presentations are routine in a comparative religion course. Could the same argument be had if Judaism, or Buddhism was used as they example?

— Paula Price

Islam is one of the three great religions that recognize one God. The continuous defamation of Islam in the media provides an ugly picture of a peaceful religion. Introducing Students to the positives in Islam will increase the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and other religions which can only help our country. It may also reduce discrimination against Muslims in the US. Many Muslims have attained high positions, advanced science and helped others which can only lead to a better understanding of Islam and Muslims.

— Mona Zaky

If they do this then the same should be done for all faiths.

— Mike Lewis