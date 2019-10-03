ADVERTISEMENT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MARYLAND



The United States District Court for the District of Maryland invites applications for the position of Career Law Clerk/Attorney Advisor to the Chief United States District Judge James K. Bredar. This position will be available February 3, 2020 and is a permanent law clerk position rather than a term or temporary law clerk position. Law Clerk Duties will include reviewing briefs and other case filings; performing legal research; writing bench memoranda; and drafting orders and opinions in a wide variety of civil and criminal cases. Administrative duties will include serving as administrator of chambers; regularly reviewing and then managing the active case docket; drafting orders as necessary; training and assisting the term law clerks; coordinating with the Clerk of Court; and providing legal and procedural guidance to the judicial assistant.

The current salary of the position ranges from $99,172 – $152,352 dependent upon experience and qualifications.

A full vacancy notice is available under the employment opportunities section of the court’s website, www.mdd.uscourts.gov .

Complete application packets received by November 1, 2019 will receive first consideration.

