Viela Bio shares close up big on firm’s first day of trading

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 3, 2019

Gaithersburg-based biotech firm Viela Bio made a splash in its stock market debut Thursday, closing 23% above its initial share price and allaying fears of a depressed IPO market. Viela sold 7.9 million common shares in its initial public offering as it sought to raise $150 million. The firm’s share price jumped as high as 27% ...

