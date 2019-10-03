Quantcast

When lease options underwhelm, Howard County holistic healing goes condo

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 3, 2019

A Howard County acupuncture clinic took the unusual step of purchasing an office condo after the firm's search for leasing options proved to be disappointing. Healing Point Acupuncture & Healing Arts owners Bridget and Brandon Hughes searched the area for the right place to expand the firm's operations, which are currently in the Medical Pavilion of ...

