2019 Leading Women winners announced

The Daily Record has announced the 2019 Leading Women winners. The Leading Women awards honors 50 women who are 40 or younger for the accomplishments made so far in their careers.

The Daily Record launched the Leading Women awards in 2010. This is 10th anniversary of the awards.

“The 2019 Leading Women honorees are extremely accomplished. They are the next generation of women leaders in Maryland who are committed to professional accomplishments, community involvement and inspiring change,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “They are the future, and The Daily Record is pleased to honor them with this award.”

A panel of previous Top 100 Women and Leading Women winners selected honorees based on their professional experience, community involvement and commitment to inspiring change. Nominees were asked to complete an application that outlined their education and career history; included examples of mentoring, career-related officer and board memberships in professional, business or trade organizations; volunteer involvement in civic and nonprofit organizations; awards and honors; professional accomplishments; and commitment to inspiring change in their organization or the community.

The 2019 winners will be honored at an awards reception and dinner on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Westin Annapolis. Winners will also be profiled in a special magazine inserted in the Dec. 3 issue of The Daily Record.

Sponsors of The Daily Record’s 2019 Leading Women awards include Recognition Sponsor Keswick and Visionary Sponsors Epsilon Registration and VPC, Inc. For more information about sponsorships and tickets visit www.thedailyrecord.com or call 443-524-8161.

For more information about the event, and to see a complete list of winners, visit www.thedailyrecord.com/leading-women/.