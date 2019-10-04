Quantcast

ANTHONY REED v. WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2019

Administrative law -- Termination of employment -- Due process On August 25, 2016, the appellant, Anthony Reed, was terminated from his employment with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (“the Sanitary Commission”). On September 1, 2016, the appellant filed an appeal of his termination. The appeal was to the Director of Human Resources who, in turn, referred ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo