BETAH Associates wins 2019 TOP 100 MBE Award

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2019

Rockville-based BETAH Associates, a 30-year old African American and woman-owned firm, was recognized as a 2019 Top 100 Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC). The award recognizes minority business enterprises in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia which have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, a high level of professionalism, and have made ...

