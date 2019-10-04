Quantcast

CHRISTIAN RODRIGUEZ-HERNANDEZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Self-defense Christian Rodriguez-Hernandez (hereinafter “Appellant”), was indicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County and charged with first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. After his Motion to Transfer to Juvenile Court was denied, Appellant was convicted by a jury on both counts. Appellant was sentenced to ten years, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo