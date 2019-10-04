Quantcast

DARIUS FRANCIS GREEN, IV v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search of person Following a bench trial on an agreed upon statement of facts in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Darius Francis Green, IV, appellant, was convicted of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. Mr. Green’s sole contention on appeal is that the trial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo