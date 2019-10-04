Quantcast

How Catalyte plans to use its new platform to accelerate growth

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 4, 2019

Baltimore-based employment data science firm Catalyte’s new Odyssey workforce development platform could position the company to rapidly achieve scale while also changing some of the firm’s core, executives say. Catalyte has been using its data platform to identify people with an aptitude for software development, training them and then hiring out that workforce to companies outsourcing ...

