Quantcast

IN RE: D.S.

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2019

Juvenile law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Child abuse The Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sitting as a juvenile court, found D.S., appellant, involved in the delinquent acts of second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and neglect of a minor, following the death of D.S.’s infant daughter. D.S. noted an appeal, in which she ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo