John S. Karas | Karas & Bradford

John S. Karas, Esq., managing partner at Karas & Bradford Attorneys at Law, was named trustee emeritus by the John Carroll School Board of Trustees.

Karas served nine years on the board, during which time he held numerous leadership roles, including five years as chair. He played a significant role in the school’s last capital campaign and was also responsible for organizing the structure of John Carroll’s 2015 strategic plan.

As trustee emeritus, Karas joins an elite group comprised of the Hon. Rose Mary Hatem Bonsack, M.D.; Augustus F. Brown, Esq.; and Thomas E. Kelso, along with the late A. Freeborn Brown III, Esq.; Florio N. Franetovich, Esq. William E. McGuirk Jr.; Rev. Charles K. Riepe; and Donald M. Thomey. As part of Karas’ appointment, he will remain an active ambassador for the school and receive a lifetime pass for two to all school events.

A Harford County native, Karas holds a bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and a law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law. He and his wife, Belinda, reside in Havre de Grace and have three children who are alumni of John Carroll.

