JORGE F. ROSSI v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search of person On March 1, 2018, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted appellant, Jorge F. Rossi, of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The court imposed a sentence of two years’ incarceration, all but six months suspended, to be followed by three ...

