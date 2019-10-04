Pam Potolicchio | Long & Foster

Susan Sanford, vice president and managing broker of Long & Foster Real Estate’s Bethesda All Points office, congratulates Pam Potolicchio as she celebrates her 30th year in real estate.

Potolicchio has been affiliated for 30 years with the Bethesda All Points office, previously W.C. & A.N. Miller Realtor’s flagship office and currently among Long & Foster l Christie’s International Real Estate’s Top 10 offices for 2018.

A New England native, Potolicchio moved to the Washington, D.C. area over 45 years ago to attend Georgetown University. Potolicchio fell in love with the area and made it home for she and her family. Over the course of her 30-year career in real estate, Potolicchio has consistently been a Long & Foster Gold Team Chairman’s club member and one of the Bethesda All Points office’s top agents.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.