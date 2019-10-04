R. Colby Bearch, Jennifer Sears and Renée Dain | The Coordinating Center

The Coordinating Center promoted R. Colby Bearch, BA, MA-SF, MA-M, RN, CDONA to chief operating officer, Jennifer Sears, MS to chief information officer and Renée Dain, MSW, MA-AS to senior vice president, strategic partnerships and external affairs.

Bearch was previously the company’s senior vice president, quality and outcomes management. He brings more than 20 years of experience in health care administration and has been with The Coordinating Center since 2011. As COO, Bearch will continue to oversee The Coordinating Center’s Quality Improvement and Outcomes Management Division and serve as the corporate compliance officer. He will lead the center’s Corporate Compliance Program, ensure on-going organizational adherence to contract and regulatory standards, lead the First-Impressions Team and manage facilities. Bearch has substantial clinical management experiences in critical care, acute care, subacute care, long-term care and population health arenas in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors.

Sears was formerly the company’s vice president, project management & communications. She brings more than 15 years of experience in nonprofits, health care organizations and information technology and has been with The Coordinating Center since 2013. Sears will continue to direct, manage and execute senior level project management services related to new business, technologies, and infrastructure. As CIO and the corporate security officer, Sears will oversee the center’s Information Services Division, providing oversight of the center’s information technology and computer systems, as well as manage all related subcontracts. Sears earned a master’s degree in applied information technology and has participated in Georgetown University’s Nonprofit Management Executive Certificate Program

Dain was formerly the company’s vice president, business development and social innovation. Dain brings more than 15 years of nonprofit management experience related to health and human services. As the senior vice president, strategic partnerships and external affairs, Dain works closely with the center’s president/CEO on all aspects of The Coordinating Center’s business development and fundraising efforts, and serves as the board of directors liaison. Presently, the center is expanding care coordination services for people with developmental disabilities, and will soon be a provider of coordination of community services for the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Administration. Dain also leads the center’s marketing and communications team, and supports the center’s legislative and public policy agenda.

