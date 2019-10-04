University of Maryland School of Nursing marks 130th anniversary with 5 new Visionary Pioneers

The University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) commemorated its 130th anniversary Sept. 21 with a gala honoring its effect on nursing education and its continued leadership in Maryland and worldwide.

UMSON welcomed more than 100 guests to the Southern Management Corporation Campus Center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore as they recognized a rich and storied heritage and looked ahead to new and emerging challenges facing the field of nursing.

At the gala, the school inducted five new alumni Visionary Pioneers, who are selected for their significant impact on, and contribution to, the field of nursing based on their leadership, innovation, or entrepreneurship. The new members join the 25 alumni recognized on the occasion of UMSON’s 125th anniversary in 2014. Every five years, UMSON names an additional five Visionary Pioneers to this esteemed group, composed of alumni who have rendered distinctive service to nursing and health care through clinical practice, education, or scholarship and research.

The newly inducted Visionary Pioneers include Bertha L. Davis, PhD, MS, RN, ANEF, FAAN, retired dean and professor emerita of nursing at Hampton University and a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps; Robin Newhouse, Ph.D, MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, dean and distinguished professor with the Indiana University School of Nursing; Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams, Ph.D, MS, RN, FAAN, FNAP, principal deputy assistant secretary for health with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and Margaret Chamberlain Wilmoth, PhD, MS ’79, MSS, BSN ’75, RN, FAAN, a professor at the University of North Carolina School of Nursing and a retired major general in the U.S. Army. Given the honor posthumously was Kathleen Milholland Hunter, Ph.D, MS, BSN, FAAN, a former professor at the Chamberlain University College of Nursing.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.