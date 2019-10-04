University of Maryland School of Nursing marks 130th anniversary with 5 new Visionary Pioneers

From left, Margaret Chamberlain Wilmoth, Ph.D., MS, MSS, BSN, RN, FAAN, one of UMSON’s newest Visionary Pioneers; Ruth Lee, DNP, MS, RN, president of the University iof Maryland School orf Nursing Alumni Association; Robin Newhouse, Ph.D., MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, one of UMSON’s newest Visionary Pioneers; and Mary “Meg” E. Johantgen, PhD, RN, associate professor and former associate dean of UMSON’s doctoral program, pose for a photo. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Ann B. Mech, JD, MS, RN, assistant professor and director of legal affairs with the University of Maryland School of Nursing; Bruce Jarrell, MD, FACS, executive vice president, provost and dean of the graduate school at the University of Maryland, Baltimore; Gwyneth Jarrell, BSN; and Kathryn L. Montgomery, Ph.D., RN, NEA-BC, retried associate professor and chair of the partnerships, professional education and practice department at UMSON, attended the nursing schools’ 130th anniversary event. (Photo by Larry Canner)
Janet Allan, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, left, dean emerita of the University of Maryland School of Nursing; gets a photo with Darlene J. Curley, MS, BSN, RN, FAAN, a UMSON inaugural Visionary Pioneer. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Sharon J. Pulliam; Maryland Sen. Shirley Nathan-Pulliam, D-Baltimore city and county; and John Bing, CRNA, a member of the UMSON Board of Visitors, attended the Maryland School of Nursing’s 130th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Larry Canner)
Women who were Maryland School of Nursing Inaugural Visionary Pioneers gather for a photo with some of the newest members of the group. Standing are Phyllis Sharps, Ph.D., BSN, RN, FAAN, a University of Maryland School of Nursing Inaugural Visionary Pioneer; Darlene J. Curley, MS, BSN, RN, FAAN, an UMSON inaugural Visionary Pioneer; Margaret Chamberlain Wilmoth, Ph.D., MS, MSS, BSN, RN, FAAN, one of UMSON’s newest Visionary Pioneers; Robin Newhouse, Ph.D., MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, one of UMSON’s newest Visionary Pioneers; Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams, Ph.D., MS, RN, FAAN, FNAP, one of UMSON’s newest Visionary Pioneers; Elizabeth Schuyler Niemyer, MS, BSN, an UMSON inaugural Visionary Pioneer; Pamela V. Hammond, Ph.D., ScD (Hon.), MS, RN, ANEF, FAAN, an UMSON inaugural Visionary Pioneer; Sitting, Bertha L. Davis, Ph.D., MS, RN, ANEF, FAAN; one of UMSON’s newest Visionary Pioneers. (Photo by Larry Canner)
University of Maryland School of Nursing Inaugural Visionary Pioneer Elizabeth Schuyler Niemyer, MS, BSN, center, engages in conversation with, from left, Kevin O’Connell; Jeanette Jones MS; and Jack Niemyer. (Photo by Larry Canner)
Robin Newhouse, Ph.D., MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, second from right, one of UMSON’s newest Visionary Pioneers, poses for a photo with Kirsten Finn, AJ Finn and Frank Newhouse. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Sandra A. Murphy, a budget analyst with the University of Maryland School of Nursing; Vanessa Pigatt, MS, a research administrator with UMSON; Yolanda Ogbolu, Ph.D., CRNP-Neonatal, FAAN, assistant professor and chair of the Partnerships, Professional Education, and Practice Department and director of the Office of Global Health with UMSON; and Michael Ogbolu attended the gala. (Photo by Larry Canner)
Alan McLaine and Pat McLaine, DrPH, RN, assistant professor and director of community/public health nursing master’s specialty with the University of Maryland School of Nursing, enjoy their time at the 130th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, University of Maryland School of Nursing colleagues Kathy Becker, BSN; Mary Etta C. Mills, ScD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, professor; and Barbara Van de Castle, DNP, ACNS, OCN, RN-BC, assistant professor, take time for a photo. (Photo by Larry Canner)
Linda Rose, Ph.D., left, and Arvella Bing enjoy their time at the University of Maryland School of Nursing;s 130th annual anniversary gala. (Photo by Larry Canner)
The newest University of Maryland School of Nursing Visionary Pioneers gather for a photo during the 130th annual anniversary gala. From left are Arthur J. Milholland, MD, the brother of Kathleen Milholland Hunter, who was accepting the award on her families behalf; Mary Etta C. Mills, ScD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, UMSON professor; Margaret Chamberlain Wilmoth, PhD, MS, MSS, BSN, RN, FAAN; Robin Newhouse, PhD, MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN; Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams, Ph.D., MS, RN, FAAN, FNAP; and sitting, Bertha L. Davis, Ph.D., MS, RN, ANEF, FAAN. (Photo by Larry Canner)
Robin Newhouse, Ph.D., MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, left, one of the University of Maryland School of Nursing’s newest Visionary Pioneers, gets a photo with Ruth Lee, DNP, MS, RN, president of the UMSON Alumni Association. (Photo by Larry Canner)
The University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) commemorated its 130th anniversary Sept. 21 with a gala honoring its effect on nursing education and its continued leadership in Maryland and worldwide.
UMSON welcomed more than 100 guests to the Southern Management Corporation Campus Center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore as they recognized a rich and storied heritage and looked ahead to new and emerging challenges facing the field of nursing.
At the gala, the school inducted five new alumni Visionary Pioneers, who are selected for their significant impact on, and contribution to, the field of nursing based on their leadership, innovation, or entrepreneurship. The new members join the 25 alumni recognized on the occasion of UMSON’s 125th anniversary in 2014. Every five years, UMSON names an additional five Visionary Pioneers to this esteemed group, composed of alumni who have rendered distinctive service to nursing and health care through clinical practice, education, or scholarship and research.
The newly inducted Visionary Pioneers include Bertha L. Davis, PhD, MS, RN, ANEF, FAAN, retired dean and professor emerita of nursing at Hampton University and a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps; Robin Newhouse, Ph.D, MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, dean and distinguished professor with the Indiana University School of Nursing; Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams, Ph.D, MS, RN, FAAN, FNAP, principal deputy assistant secretary for health with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and Margaret Chamberlain Wilmoth, PhD, MS ’79, MSS, BSN ’75, RN, FAAN, a professor at the University of North Carolina School of Nursing and a retired major general in the U.S. Army. Given the honor posthumously was Kathleen Milholland Hunter, Ph.D, MS, BSN, FAAN, a former professor at the Chamberlain University College of Nursing.
