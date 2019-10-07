ADVERTISEMENT

Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) announces an opening for Chief Counsel , based in its Baltimore City office. The Chief Counsel directs the substantive legal work of MLA’s 12 full service offices and is responsible for ensuring that MLA provides high quality legal services to clients through an innovative, assertive, client-centered advocacy program, consistent with MLA’s human rights framework. An LL.B. or J.D. degree required, at least twelve years of experience as a practicing attorney and at least seven years as a manager. Demonstrated ability to manage and lead a statewide team of attorneys, paralegals, and administrative professionals. Substantive appellate experience. Superior organizational and written and verbal presentation skills. Experience working with low-income populations or in a legal services setting is desirable. Admission to Maryland Bar or another state bar and eligibility and willingness to apply for admission to the Maryland Bar at the earliest opportunity.

Apply directly at https://www.mdlab.org/careers/

