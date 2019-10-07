Quantcast

John Hopkins scientist wins Nobel Prize for Medicine

By: Associated Press Maria Cheng, Christopher Chester, Michael Warren October 7, 2019

LONDON — Two Americans and a British scientist won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discovering how the body's cells sense and react to oxygen levels, work that has paved the way for new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and other diseases, the Nobel Committee said. Drs. William G. Kaelin Jr. of Harvard ...

