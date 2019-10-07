Quantcast

Fifth Cambria Hotel in DC metro area breaks ground

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2019

Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc., Donohoe Development Company and Koucar Management announced the official start of construction on the Cambria Hotel Washington Capitol Riverfront Monday. The new-construction, nine-story, 154-room upscale hotel, which is expected to open at at 69 Q St. SW in early 2021, will become the Cambria brand's fifth location in the Washington metro area. Eight Cambria locations have ...

