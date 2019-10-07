Quantcast

Higgins named president at Md. events company Hargrove

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2019

Lanham-based Hargrove announced Monday the hiring of industry veteran Tara Higgins as president of the experiential events, exhibits, and expositions company. Higgins brings to Hargrove more than 20 years of experience leading results-driven teams in the events, exhibitions and experiential marketing industries. She spent most of her career with George P. Johnson in increasing areas of responsibility and where her ...

