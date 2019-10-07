ADVERTISEMENT

PARALEGAL –

LAWYER IN THE SCHOOLS PROGRAM

Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) announces the availability of a full-time Paralegal position, as part of its Pro Bono Program, based in its Baltimore City office. MLA has been awarded a two-year grant to provide civil legal services at public schools in Baltimore City. The paralegal performs outreach, community education and intake for clients at all Lawyer in the Schools sites in Baltimore City. The paralegal assists attorneys and legal staff as directed, including with the preparation of expungement petitions. Areas of practice include family, housing, consumer, government benefits, and other civil legal issues that impact communities. Paralegal certification or equivalent experience. Legal services experience preferred. Spanish language proficiency desirable. Evening and weekend flexibility and access to a vehicle are required.

Apply directly at https://www.mdlab.org/careers/

