STAFF ATTORNEY –

LAWYER IN THE SCHOOLS PROGRAM

Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) announces the availability of a full-time Staff Attorney position, as part of its Pro Bono Program, based in its Baltimore City office. MLA has been awarded a two-year grant to provide civil legal services at public schools in Baltimore City. The staff attorney recruits, trains and mentors attorney volunteers. The attorney also provides legal advice to clients on site at city schools, files petitions to expunge criminal records where appropriate, addresses other civil legal needs of participants, and develops expertise in family law, housing, consumer law, public benefits, and other substantive matters that impact client and community health. Admission to Maryland Bar or another state bar and eligibility and willingness to apply for admission to the Maryland Bar at the earliest opportunity. One to three years of legal experience, preferably working with vulnerable populations. Spanish language proficiency desired. Evening and weekend flexibility and access to a vehicle are required.

Apply directly at https://www.mdlab.org/careers/

