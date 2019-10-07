Quantcast

Mayor: Deal reached to keep Preakness in Baltimore

By: Associated Press Regina Garcia Cano October 7, 2019

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials and the owners of the historic racetrack that hosts the Preakness Stakes have reached an agreement to keep the Triple Crown series' middle jewel in the city. The agreement, which is subject to approval of the General Assembly during its next session, ends a bitter dispute between owner The Stronach Group and ...

