Cindy Ariosa | Long & Foster

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2019

ariosa-cindy-long-fosterCindy Ariosa, senior vice president and regional manager with the Baltimore/Eastern Shore/Western Maryland region of Long & Foster Real Estate, received the Omega Tau Rho award from the Maryland Association of Realtors.

A 1983 graduate of Towson University, Ariosa has held numerous leadership positions and has received many honors throughout her career. Some of her accomplishments include Realtor of the Year 2004 and being named to the Swanepoel Power 200 list in 2016 and 2017, which recognizes the most influential individuals in the real estate industry.

