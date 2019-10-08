Quantcast

Report: More than 200 complaints filed against judges in fiscal 2019

By: Heather Cobun October 8, 2019

The Maryland commission in charge of investigating and disciplining judges recommended a suspension for one judge and issued a public reprimand to a second during fiscal year 2019, according to its annual report. The commission opened files for 204 complaints between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, a slight decrease from the previous year's figure of 211 ...

