J. Peter Ward Jr. | Ward-Boland Associates

J. Peter Ward Jr., president of Ward-Boland Associates, was named president and chair of the board of trustees at Jemicy School in Owings Mills.

Ward joined the board in 2013. He first served on the Athletic Advisory Committee and the Building and Grounds Committee, which he then chaired from 2014 until July of this year. Since 2017, he has been vice chair of the board, and he has also served on the Executive, Finance, Trusteeship and Long-range Planning committees.

During his time at Jemicy, Ward has been instrumental in bringing a number of major capital projects to fruition, including the Tomlinson Theater, the Phyllis and Leonard J. Attman Family and Alumni Center and the recently completed Lower School façade, patio and administrative office renovation.

Ward, who lives in Owings Mills, is president of Ward-Boland Associates, a leading provider of comprehensive HVAC solutions to the greater Maryland area.

