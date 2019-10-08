Laura Harris | PRMI

The Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI) has added Laura Harris as a loan processor dealing exclusively with reverse mortgages.

While managing the pipeline of mortgage loans, Harris works with borrowers, loan officers, investors and underwriters, helping to clear loan conditions to ensure timely closings.

She also analyzes credit reports, property appraisals, titles and associated documentation, and reworks loans to new terms and identifies additional conditions as needed to ensure a viable credit decision.

A University of Maryland graduate, Harris holds an NMLS License. She most recently served as the sole loan processor for reverse mortgages with Nationwide Equities. Previously, she was a loan processor for VA Cash Out Refinances with Freedom Mortgage.

