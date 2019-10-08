Sara Fidler | MICUA

Sara Fidler was named president of the Maryland Independent College and University Association (MICUA), replacing retiring President Tina Bjarekull, who led the organization for 17 years.

As the president of MICUA, Fidler also serves as the managing director of the Independent College Fund of Maryland, a foundation that raises scholarship funds for students attending MICUA member institutions.

Fidler brings a strong understanding of higher education policy and Maryland laws and regulations. Since 2001, Fidler has held the position of Committee Counsel to the Senate Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs (EHEA) Committee of the Maryland General Assembly. She also served as a principal policy analyst for the Maryland Department of Legislative Services and Co-leader of the Education Workgroup. Previously, Fidler worked for the Office of the Maryland Attorney General and the Maryland State Department of Education.

Fidler is a graduate of Duke University, earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law and was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 2001. She is a member of the Duke Board of Baltimore and chairs of the Duke Alumni Admissions Advisory Committee.

